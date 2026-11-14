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Georgetown absolutely blew a massive 19-point lead last night against Clemson, but thanks to some serious clutch play from Jaland Lowe, the Hoyas still walked away with a wild 85-78 victory. This game had everything, and frankly, it was way closer than it needed to be for a team now sitting at a perfect 4-0.

The Rollercoaster Ride That Almost Went Off the Rails

Seriously, for a good chunk of the game, Georgetown looked like they were going to run away with it. They went on an insane 18-point run, pushing their lead to 16 points early in the first half. Elmarko Jackson then hit a three-pointer a few minutes later, giving the Hoyas their biggest lead of the night at a ridiculous 41-22. You gotta be thinking at that point, this thing is over, right? Jaland Lowe even started the second half with a layup that kept the lead at 15. But oh man, Clemson just wouldn’t quit. The Tigers, who now sit at 3-1, clawed their way back, scoring 16 of the next 21 points to make it a scary 54-50 game with over 13 minutes left. Then, Cole Certa hit a layup with 6:23 to play, actually giving Clemson a 66-64 lead. Can you believe it? A 19-point lead, GONE. You know that pit-in-your-stomach feeling when you see a huge lead disappear? Hoyas fans had to be feeling it.

Clutch Plays Keep the Streak Alive

When Clemson took that lead, things were looking bleak. But that’s when Georgetown’s stars stepped up. Elmarko Jackson, who ended the night with 17 points, went on an absolute tear, scoring eight points in a critical 10-1 run that swung the momentum right back. Then, with the game on the line in the final 2:34, Jaland Lowe took over, dropping nine points to seal the deal. Lowe finished with a team-high 21 points and five assists, just an incredible performance when his team needed it most. Vince Iwuchukwu was also a beast on the boards, snagging 10 rebounds and adding 18 points on an incredibly efficient 7-of-9 shooting. Josiah Parker chipped in with 11 points too. It wasn’t pretty, but they got the win, moving to 4-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season. That year, they started 8-0 before finishing 15-15, so here’s hoping this squad can keep this momentum going even better.

The Hoyas will look to keep their perfect start rolling when they host Navy on Wednesday. Clemson, meanwhile, hosts The Citadel on Monday to try and get back in the win column.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.