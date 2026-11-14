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Our Seattle Kraken fell 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in a tough one, leaving us all looking for answers after only our boys finding the net once. It was a frustrating final score right here at home, and it’s the kind of early season game that makes you wonder what’s cooking with our squad.

What’s Happening With Our Boys?

You don’t want to see a 4-1 final when your team is on the ice, especially when we’re trying to build momentum. The simple fact is the Hurricanes put four pucks past us, and we only got one back. That single goal isn’t enough to get the job done, and it puts a spotlight on what needs to be better as we move forward. We know what our Kraken are capable of, and this kind of showing just isn’t it.

Meanwhile, Across the League, Drama and Roster Shifts

While we’re focused on our Kraken, the league has definitely had its own share of drama. The Philadelphia Flyers, for example, have been on a real rollercoaster of a week on the road, battling through an “enormous amount of drama that has boiled over on them here.” Despite all that, they snagged a point in an overtime loss to the Oilers on Wednesday, which their coach called “an effort that they could be proud of.” They’ve even stated a goal of approaching the rest of the season like a clean slate, trying to push past all that noise. The Flyers are standing firmly behind Matvei Michkov, even with all the recent headlines. On their roster front, Rasmus Ristolainen returned to action, pushing David Jiricek out of the lineup. The Flyers’ roster is looking crowded, making it harder for Jiricek to get opportunities to show and grow his game. And speaking of other teams, things are not going well for the Leafs right now, which actually bodes well for the Flyers’ future draft position. It’s a wild league out there, isn’t it?

It’s an early season wake-up call for our Kraken. One point is not enough, and we need to see them bounce back hard. We’re keeping our eyes on the ice, waiting for them to prove what they’re truly made of.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Broad Street Hockey.