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A nationwide FAA ground stop hit on Friday afternoon, bringing flights to a standstill and leaving college football teams in a full-blown scramble. This wasn’t some minor hiccup, we’re talking a communications issue affecting air traffic control towers across the country. Initially, there wasn’t even a timetable for when flights would resume, forcing teams to either stay grounded at the airport or head back to their facilities. Can you imagine that nightmare? You’re ready to fly out for a huge game and suddenly, nope, you’re stuck.

The Gridlock and What’s Next for Saturday

The good news, if you can call it that, is the ground stop officially ended around 8:31 p.m. But here’s the kicker: just because the stop is over, the chaos isn’t. Now comes the absolute sprint for teams to actually get out of town. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Utah isn’t flying out tonight, which means all four Big 12 teams won’t be leaving tonight either. Talk about a wrench in the works! So far, there’s no official word on game dates being moved, but you bet there’ve been discussions about shifting game times. Nothing is set in stone yet, which just adds to the tension.

Airline Woes and Lingering Disruption

American Airlines even put out a statement confirming the mess. Even though the FAA ground stop was lifting, they noted some flights from certain airports were just starting to get clearance, while most departures were still paused. They’re expecting continued, possibly significant, disruption to their schedule, including unavoidable cancellations. It’s a logistical nightmare, plain and simple, and those airline teams are going to be working overtime trying to get everyone where they need to be.

With a nationwide ground stop finally lifted, teams are now racing the clock to get where they need to be. Will games be delayed? Will we see cancellations? Saturday is gonna be wild, and everyone’s holding their breath to see how this plays out for the college football slate.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.