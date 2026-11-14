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Charlotte Flair officially accepted her invitation to the inaugural John Cena Classic on Friday’s SmackDown, after John Cena himself rolled up to Amerant Bank Arena to extend the offer. Talk about making a statement! The Queen is in, and this tournament just got a huge boost.

Cena Makes It Personal, Flair Steps Up

This wasn’t just some casual invite sent through a text. Nah, John Cena made it personal, showing up live at Amerant Bank Arena just to ask Flair if she was in. And of course, she was! This isn’t just a big name joining the field; it’s a massive stamp of approval for the first-ever John Cena Classic when the man himself is personally inviting the talent. You gotta respect that kind of dedication.

The Inaugural Field Is Heating Up

With Flair now locked in, the list of competitors for this inaugural event is really starting to shape up. We’re talking Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, and Kelani Jordan. That’s a lineup that promises some serious action, mixing established stars with some fresh faces ready to break out. Getting Flair into the mix just elevates the whole thing, doesn’t it?

This is just the start for the John Cena Classic, and you know we’ll be glued to see what other surprises are coming and how this tournament unfolds. Keep an eye out for more updates, because this is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.