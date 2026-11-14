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Michigan football might be rolling into their matchup against Oregon even more shorthanded on the offensive line than we thought. The Wolverines, sitting at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten, dropped their almost-final availability report on Friday, November 13th, ahead of Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1. Not only is tackle Blake Frazier listed as doubtful, but guard Brady Norton is also questionable. This is a tough look for a team facing a 6-3, 4-2 Oregon squad.

O-Line Shuffle and Tight End Troubles

Frazier had to leave last week’s brutal 15-6 loss to Michigan State in the second half, and coach Kyle Whittingham had already called him doubtful earlier in the week. Norton wasn’t much better, playing only 26 snaps before leaving that game too. So, yeah, brace yourselves for an offensive line configuration you probably haven’t seen before. It gets worse: the Wolverines could also be without some key tight ends. Both Hogan Hansen and Jalen Hoffman are listed as questionable. Hansen was a game-time decision last week, playing just six snaps. Hoffman got 33 snaps against MSU, which was the sixth time this season he’s hit at least that mark. Now, neither of these guys have been lighting up the stat sheet in the passing game. Hansen has 13 receptions for 123 yards, and Hoffman has eight for 60. But their potential absence could be a bigger deal if interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding, who also coaches the offensive line, starts moving away from their “rhino” package in his first game calling plays. And just for good measure, wide receiver Channing Goodwin is also doubtful, with only two receptions for 32 yards all season, both of which came against Indiana last month. Talk about a rough setup.

Defensive Concerns and a Heated Rivalry

It’s not just the offense taking hits. On the defensive side, we’ve got a familiar trio of names on the questionable list: John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols, and Rod Moore. Daley was a beast last week, tying a season high with eight tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Losing him, even as questionable, would be huge. Nichols, who missed the two weeks prior, returned against MSU for 30 snaps and recorded two tackles. Moore, like Nichols, sat out games against Penn State and Rutgers but logged 56 snaps and five tackles against Michigan State. Having these three guys potentially limited or out is a massive blow to an already struggling team. Adding fuel to the fire, Dan Lanning has already clapped back at Kyle Whittingham and even taken a dig at Michigan. This game is going to be spicy, injuries or not.

The final availability report drops Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, just two hours before kickoff. We’ll see who actually suits up for the Wolverines against Oregon. This team is already walking a tightrope at 5-4, and every single player’s status feels critical. Let’s hope some of these guys can go.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.