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Auburn just got hit with some tough news ahead of their game against Mississippi State. They officially scratched two more players for Saturday’s contest in Starkville, with the latest availability report dropping right on Friday evening. This isn’t what you want to see for a key SEC matchup.

Riddick Downgraded, Skinner’s Surprise Scratch

First up, linebacker De’Marcus Riddick got downgraded from questionable all the way to out. That’s a gut punch. Riddick was one of three defensive starters who even had to leave the field with an apparent injury last weekend during that tight 26-23 win against the Razorbacks, along with Elijah Melendez and Cody Sigler. Yeah, all three eventually got back in the game, but Riddick’s now officially sidelined for Mississippi State.

But the real shocker? Offensive lineman Cole Skinner is also designated out. This dude wasn’t even on the previous reports, so this scratch comes out of nowhere. It’s a sudden blow to the offensive line, and you know how critical that unit is, especially on the road.

The Full Roster Hit List

So, for Auburn, the full list of guys officially OUT for the Mississippi State game now includes LB Bryce Deas, OL Cole Skinner, and LB De’Marcus Riddick. That’s a chunk of depth, and with Skinner being a new, unlisted absence, it definitely raises some eyebrows.

Mississippi State isn’t without its own problems, mind you. They’ve got a long list of players out too: WR Ayden Williams, DL Diesel Moye, S Isaac Smith, LB Jalen Smith, QB Kamario Taylor, and DL Trevion Williams. They do have EDGE Amaree Williams listed as probable, so there’s that.

The SEC keeps us on our toes with these reports. They post them throughout the week, with the last one due 90 minutes before kickoff. That means we’ll get one more official update no later than 9:30 AM CT on Saturday. Until then, you just gotta hope the guys who are available step up big time.

Auburn kicks off against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2. It’s an SEC road game, and with these injury updates, every single play is going to matter. Let’s see how the boys respond to this adversity.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.