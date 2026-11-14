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Oklahoma rolls into Week 11 at home with a 5-4 overall record and 3-3 in the SEC, desperately searching for their first consecutive wins of the season and their first conference home victory in 2026. This isn’t just another game; they’re facing an Ole Miss Rebels squad that just got absolutely dominated 42-7 at home by Georgia last week. Talk about different vibes heading into a primetime atmosphere.

The Sooner Struggle Bus Has Been Real

Head coach Brent Venables and his Sooners have been on a real rollercoaster all season long. They kicked things off with a win over UTEP, but then took a loss to Michigan. They bounced back against New Mexico, only to fall to Georgia. After their bye week, they beat Texas, then lost to Kentucky. It was a pattern, right? Win one, lose one. They beat Mississippi State, lost to South Carolina. But last week, something shifted: they beat Florida. Now, with that victory under their belt, they’re hungry to break the cycle, notch those back-to-back wins, and finally get a W at home in conference play for 2026. This is huge for their season.

Rebels: From Playoff Contender to Question Marks

Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Rebels are sitting at 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC, but man, their season has been a trip. Remember last year? They went 13-2, made the College Football Playoff with an 11-1 record, and powered through Tulane and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl before a Fiesta Bowl semifinal loss to Miami ended their title hopes. Fast forward 12 months, and it’s been a whirlwind. Former head coach Lane Kiffin bolted for LSU at the end of last regular season. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding got the full-time head coaching gig, leading them through that CFP run. Now in his first full season, Golding, who was the defensive play-caller for Alabama’s undefeated 2020 national title team and DC at Ole Miss for three seasons, is trying to steer this ship.

Their 2026 started strong: a 41-38 win over Louisville, a 41-9 beatdown of Charlotte, and sweet revenge against Kiffin’s LSU with a 32-24 home victory. But then came a 52-28 loss to Florida. They recovered after their bye, crushing Vanderbilt 52-17 and Missouri 31-3. But the last three weeks? Yikes. A 34-27 loss to Texas, a 45-15 win over Auburn, and then that brutal 42-7 home loss to Georgia last week.

Offensively, the Rebels are led by co-offensive coordinators John David Baker (the play-caller) and Cody Woodiel. Golding snagged Baker from East Carolina this season, where he spent two years after working on Kiffin’s staff from 2021 to 2023. Baker’s offense keeps that familiar Ole Miss style, a mix of the Art Briles-style veer-and-shoot we saw OU face against Mississippi State and South Carolina, plus some pro-style and traditional spread elements. They put a ton of pressure on defenses, and they’ve got the talent to make noise, especially with star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss leading the charge. And get this: Ole Miss wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington actually worked under Venables before, back when he was OU’s interim WRs coach in 2022. Small world!

This Week 11 clash pits two teams coming off completely different emotional results, and if the SEC has shown us anything this year, it’s that every single week is its own wild ride. The Sooners need this win to prove they can string together victories, while the Rebels need to show that last week’s shellacking was an anomaly, not a sign of a team unraveling. Get ready for some fireworks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.