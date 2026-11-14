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Greenwich locked up their third straight Section 2 Class D title on Friday night, posting a 56-8 championship win against Canajoharie/Fort Plain at Colonie High. It was a statement from the jump, with Greenwich holding a massive 42-0 lead by the time the first half was even close to over. You know they wanted this, especially after already beating the same team 60-6 earlier in October, but they clearly weren’t looking past anyone for this Super Bowl win.

Pure Dominance From the Opening Whistle

Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett made it clear his team was focused, saying, “This is the first time we’ve gotten three in a row. We don’t look past anybody. Our kids were very focused.” And man, did that focus show up on the field. They kicked things off with a bang: on the very first play from scrimmage, quarterback Brett Traver connected with Omar DeJesus deep down the middle. DeJesus caught it at the Cougars’ 35-yard line, found some space, and raced to the end zone. With Keegan Clayton converting the 2-point attempt, Greenwich was up 8-0 a mere 24 seconds into the game. Traver said that play was planned, something they worked on all week, ready to go deep right away.

Traver was an absolute machine in the first half, completing eight of 11 attempts for 158 yards and four touchdowns, doing all his damage before halftime. He hit Ethan Mullen for a 3-yard score on their second possession, then tossed two more TDs to Ethan Saunders and Mullen later in the second quarter. The Witches just couldn’t be stopped, especially with Traver praising the team’s chemistry, saying, “First of all, we are all friends and love each other. We work hard every day. That is the start of it.”

Keegan Clayton’s Unbelievable Play and the Numbers That Tell the Story

While Traver was slinging it, Keegan Clayton pulled off one of those plays that coaches dream about, but rarely see. With Greenwich already up 20-0 in the first quarter, Clayton scooped up a punt on their own 48-yard line that everyone, including the opposing players, thought was dead. But it wasn’t! The ball was motionless on the field, players had stopped, and Clayton just picked it up and bolted 52 yards for a touchdown. That stretched the lead to 28-0. Coach Linnett was stunned, admitting, “I’ve never seen that live before. We preach some of that stuff, but you never know if they are actually going to do it. Keegan did a great job.” Clayton wasn’t done there, adding another rushing touchdown and finishing the game with 127 rushing yards and recovering two fumbles. Talk about doing it all.

The numbers don’t lie about Greenwich’s first-half dominance: they racked up 285 yards of total offense on 31 plays, and all six of their first-half possessions ended in touchdowns. Canajoharie/Fort Plain, on the other hand, managed zero yards of total offense on 19 plays in the first half. The Cougars did manage to avoid the shutout late in the fourth quarter with a 94-yard drive, capped by Brandon Memrick’s 4-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left, but by then, the championship was long decided.

With this commanding win, Greenwich now stands at an impressive 8-2 record and advances in their season. It’s clear this team is locked in and ready for whatever comes next.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.