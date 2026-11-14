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The OSAA 5A quarterfinals are absolutely heating up, and we are staring down the barrel of a revenge game for the ages. No. 1 Silverton is set to host No. 9 Dallas in a clash on November 13, with the winner punching their ticket straight to the semifinals next week. This isn’t just any game; it’s a rematch loaded with history and a whole lot of bad blood from earlier this season.

Rivalry Reignition: Dallas vs. Silverton Rematch

If you’ve been following high school football, you know the Dallas and Silverton programs have built a fierce rivalry over the years. This isn’t their first rodeo this season, either. Dallas already delivered a massive punch to Silverton on October 16, pulling off a tight 17-14 home victory. How did they do it? They stuffed a field goal attempt in the closing seconds. That kind of drama, that kind of upset, doesn’t just go away. It lingers, it festers, and it sets the stage for a quarterfinal showdown where everything is on the line. Silverton has had that loss circled on their calendar since it happened, you can bet on it.

Form Guide: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?

Let’s talk records, because these teams are playing lights out. Defending state champion Silverton currently sits at 8-2. After that initial gut punch from Dallas, they’ve been an absolute scoring machine, laying down a dominant 133-20 scoring edge against three opponents. They kicked off these playoffs by absolutely stomping No. 16 Crater with a 44-14 home victory. They are rolling, they are focused, and they are playing like a team that remembers what it’s like to wear the crown.

But don’t sleep on Dallas. The Dragons are sitting pretty at 9-1, with their *only* loss of the season coming at the hands of No. 3 West Albany, 41-21, back on October 2. Since that setback, Dallas has been on an absolute tear, winning five straight games. That includes a monster 52-26 win over No. 8 Milwaukie in their first-round playoff matchup. They are peaking at exactly the right time, and they’ve already proven they have the grit to take down the champs.

This quarterfinal isn’t just another game; it’s a defining moment for both programs. We’ll find out who truly wants it more and who is ready to take that next step towards a state title. Keep an eye on all the action with other state quarterfinal games happening, including Mountainside at West Salem in the 6A Columbia Cup semifinal, Henley at Cascade in 4A, and a stacked 3A schedule with Scio at Sutherlin and Kennedy at Harrisburg. The stakes are through the roof for everyone.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.