Boston Red Sox logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Red Sox made the biggest free agency splash yet, reeling in NLCS MVP Jake Bauers on a four-year, $58 million deal, and it feels like the floodgates are about to burst open. This massive move, coming right after the GM meetings in Las Vegas, signals that things are heating up fast. Remember, we are barreling towards a potential lockout with the collective bargaining agreement ending on December 1, so executives are clearly feeling the pressure to make deals.

Early Free Agent Moves Hint at a Frenzied Market

Before Bauers even inked his deal, the Braves locked up longtime Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips with a three-year contract, bringing him back to the team that drafted him in 2015. These aren’t just minor pickups, folks. Bauers, who declined his qualifying offer in Milwaukee, was the NLCS MVP, and the Red Sox found their power bat. His signing could absolutely catalyze the rest of the market, especially with nearly every free agent in the Top 50 still out there. It reminds you how quickly the future arrives in baseball. Brewers manager Pat Murphy, fresh off a World Series win at Tropicana Field, was already talking about 2027 Spring Training to his head of baseball operations, Matt Arnold, who just wanted to soak in the championship moment. But that future is now, especially with one of their top sluggers already gone.

The Pitchers Ready to Reset the Market

You want the biggest fish? Look no further than **Tarik Skubal**, the left-hander who stands in a clear tier by himself in this year’s free-agent class. His agent, Scott Boras, is aiming for the moon, looking to make Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in the history of the sport. That means blowing past Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s staggering 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers. Who’s got that kind of money and gumption? The New York Mets are reportedly the favorites, and you know there will only be a handful of teams even willing to play in that stratosphere. But the buzz is, one of those teams might jump before any potential lockout.

Then there’s **Michael King**, a right-hander who opted out of the first year of his three-year, $75 million contract with the Padres. King clearly wants a bigger, multi-year offer after putting up a 3.15 ERA over three seasons as a full-time starter in San Diego. His strikeout rate took a dip last year, and his walk rate climbed while he threw a career-high 185 innings. But here’s the kicker: he no longer has a qualifying offer attached, which makes him super appealing on the open market. Could he return to San Diego? Absolutely. His impact on the Padres in October was huge, giving up only one run in 14 postseason innings. The guy was fearless, even picking up a save in Game 3 of the NLDS with two scoreless innings of relief just two days after starting Game 2. That’s gutsy, and teams will pay for that.

A Slugger Who Delivers Every Time

And we can’t forget about **Randy Arozarena**, an outfielder who has been a consistent force in the league. He’s stacked up at least 20 homers and 20 steals in six straight seasons. Think about that: six straight seasons of 20/20! That’s an especially noteworthy feat in today’s game.

The free agency market just got its first real shake-up, but with Skubal, King, Arozarena, and so many other top players still available, the real fireworks are yet to come. With the CBA deadline looming, every team executive is on the clock, trying to make their move before it’s too late. What happens next could redefine entire rosters.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.