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Only about a month stands between fantasy managers and the playoffs, which means every single point this week is absolutely critical. We’ve got four teams on bye this Week 10, so make sure you’re adjusting your lineups around the Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, and Eagles being out of action. Forget the obvious studs everyone starts every week, we’re diving deep to find those players who can actually make or break your season.

Is This Tyler Shough’s Comeback Week?

Look, we all know how brutal this league can be, especially when you’re relying on a player who started hot and then just… went cold. That’s been Tyler Shough for a lot of fantasy managers this year. Early on, through his first three games, the dude was a legitimate QB3 overall, throwing up a sweet 24 fantasy points per game. You loved seeing it, right? Everyone thought they had a steal.

But since then? Woof. Shough has been a completely different player, dropping to just 16 fantasy points per game, making him only the QB17 during that whole brutal stretch. It’s been tough to watch, especially for those of us who live and breathe football every Sunday, whether we’re cheering on our Hawks at Lumen Field or just grinding out fantasy wins. You know the pain, thinking back to those Week 5 vibes when the 49ers rolled into our house and walked out with a win over our Seahawks. Or even Week 4, when our 12s were out there with the Sam Darnold cutouts. The game is a rollercoaster, and so is fantasy.

Tough Schedules End, Opportunity Knocks

Here’s the good news for anyone holding onto Shough, hoping for a turnaround: the past few weeks have been an absolute gauntlet. He had to face the Steelers and the Browns, two defenses that are just nasty, with a bye week crammed right in between. That’s a schedule designed to crush even top-tier QBs, let alone one trying to find his groove. It’s no wonder his numbers tanked.

But Week 10 is different. The schedule clears up, and the matchup is a whole lot more favorable. This is the week to get Shough back in your lineup. Seriously, insert him with confidence. If you’ve been stashing him, or even if you just picked him up off waivers after someone else bailed, this could be the exact spot you need to lock in those crucial points as the fantasy playoffs loom.

The stakes are higher than ever with the fantasy playoffs right around the corner. Every decision counts. So, while we’re all still riding high or battling hard for our beloved Seahawks this season, don’t forget to dial in those fantasy lineups, starting with Shough. What’s next? You gotta make sure your roster is locked and loaded before kick-off, because every point from here on out determines who makes the cut.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.