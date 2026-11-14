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Shedeur Sanders, a Pro Bowl quarterback last season despite his rookie ups and downs, apparently generated zero interest around the league at the recent NFL trade deadline. That’s right, for all the talk about where he might land for a starting opportunity, it sounds like no team even made an offer.

The Deadline Came and Went, Quietly

The NFL trade deadline passed without the Cleveland Browns making any moves, a quiet day overall for them. But the big chatter isn’t about what they *did* do, it’s about what they *didn’t* do, specifically regarding Sanders. Some thought he might get moved, especially after Browns coaches declared Deshaun Watson the starter going forward after Watson’s injury. Sanders had just made his first start of the year last weekend, throwing for nearly 300 yards and scoring two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. He looked productive, but still, no calls came in.

The League’s Silence Speaks Volumes

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler confirmed the shocker, saying, “My understanding is no. Maybe they got a late call, but last I checked, as I was working the trade deadline on Tuesday, I was told there was nothing there.” And get this, it wasn’t for lack of a quarterback market out there. The Baltimore Ravens grabbed a quarterback after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley got hurt. The Minnesota Vikings even looked into four different quarterbacks before trading for Kirk Cousins. So, teams were definitely shopping, but it seems no one even bothered to check in on Sanders. That total lack of calls, according to Fowler, truly speaks to what teams think of Sanders across the league.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.