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Drew Lock is officially stepping in at quarterback for our Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, facing a Las Vegas Raiders team that’s struggling despite making a QB change of their own. But here’s the real kicker: our defense, the NFL’s stingiest, is allowing a measly 244 yards per game, and they’re about to unleash pure havoc on Allegiant Stadium. This isn’t just another game for a 4-5 Raiders squad; it’s a make-or-break moment for their postseason dreams, and the Emerald City’s D is standing right in their way.

Same Old Raiders? Doesn’t Matter Who’s Under Center

The Raiders have made some moves, sure. They traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota and are now rolling with Fernando Mendoza making his first NFL start. But here’s the cold, hard truth: their core issues are still glaring. They can’t run the ball consistently or effectively, with Ashton Jeanty averaging a paltry 3.2 yards on 114 carries and Mike Washington Jr. only slightly better at 3.9 yards on 71 attempts. That’s just not good enough, and even head coach Kubiak admits they’re “working on” the run game’s struggles. Defensively, they still can’t tackle and are constantly getting torched by big plays. Kubiak knows his team has to execute better, saying “There’s things that I can do better. There’s things our players can do better.”

Despite being 4-5, general manager John Spytek is insisting the team isn’t throwing in the towel. They’re looking at their schedule, hoping to win five of their remaining eight games to even sniff the wild card conversation. While they’ve got some “winnable” games against Cleveland, Tennessee, Arizona, and the winless Chargers, facing our Seahawks defense isn’t exactly a walk in the park for a team trying to find its footing. Mendoza’s job is to keep the offense on the field and finish drives, not put it all on his defense. Good luck with that when our pass rush is breathing down his neck.

Our Defense Is Hungry, And Drew Lock’s Got Something To Prove

This is where it gets exciting for us, 12s. With Sam Darnold out and Drew Lock taking the reins, offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is going to have our offense fired up. But the real story is our defense. We’re talking about the NFL’s stingiest unit, giving up just 244 yards per game. That’s a statistic that should make any opposing offense, especially one with a rookie QB and a struggling run game, absolutely shiver. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who was with the Seahawks last year when they went all the way to win the Super Bowl, knows exactly how to dial up the pressure. He could unleash our pass rushers and blitz Mendoza mercilessly, trying to get him out of rhythm early.

Leonard’s message to his defense is clear: “We’ve got to execute better, especially to start the game. We’ve got to start faster, and that’s really all about us.” He’s demanding “a sense of urgency to get lined up, playing with physicality, everybody running to the ball.” When our defense is playing like that, good plays stack up, and that’s exactly what we expect to see.

So yeah, Sunday at Allegiant Stadium isn’t just another game. It’s a chance for our boys to send a clear message: this defense is for real, Drew Lock is ready to make his mark, and nobody is going to waltz into the wild card conversation by beating the Emerald City. Get ready, 12s, this one’s gonna be a statement!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.