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Neville Arena is absolutely rocking tonight, packed to the rafters because Auburn’s first real test of the young season is finally here. This isn’t just any early-season game, it’s a pivotal showdown against No. 12 Arizona, and believe me, the Auburn faithful have not forgotten last year’s result.

Revenge Is On The Menu

This Friday night clash isn’t just a regular November game. Auburn, currently sitting at a 2-0 record, is hosting Arizona, who comes in at 2-1, but the real storyline is the revenge factor. Last season, when these two teams met in Tucson, Arizona absolutely hammered Auburn with a dominant 97-68 victory. You know that score has been burning in the Tigers’ minds, and with the home crowd at their back, they’re looking to make a statement tonight. This is more than a game, it is a key early-season showdown.

Who’s Hot Coming Into Tonight?

Auburn has started their season strong, going 2-0 with wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Appalachian State. They’ve handled their business so far. Arizona, on the other hand, dropped their season opener against UCLA but has since found their stride, riding a two-game winning streak into Neville Arena. Both teams are looking good, but this matchup is a whole different beast. Tonight is all about getting those real-time updates, watching the scoring plays unfold, keeping an eye on those turning points, and diving into the expert analysis as this pivotal early-season game progresses.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.