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The Chicago Bears are sitting pretty at 7-2, leading the NFC North as Week 10 kicks off. This is a massive turnaround from their bottom-of-the-division finish in 2025, a credit to what head coach Ben Johnson has built. He pulled off a huge reversal in his first year, taking them from rock bottom right to the top of the division. Now, he’s doing it all again.

Johnson Is The Separator In A Brutal Division

Look, there’s a lot of football left, but being 7-2 and leading the NFC North is definitely something to celebrate in Chicago. This division is no joke, either. We’re talking about one of the strongest in the entire league. The Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers are all serious franchises gunning for the top spot. Every team in this division wants to go all the way. But here’s the kicker: those other teams don’t have Ben Johnson. He is giving the Bears a clear coaching advantage over their rivals, and it’s why Chicago is making a run.

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN hit the nail on the head when he talked about the NFC North’s winning teams. He gave props to everyone, but he highlighted Johnson as the key. Fowler stated that “it’s the man who once led the Detroit offense, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who’s considered a separator.” And don’t just take his word for it. An AFC executive told ESPN, straight up, that “Chicago is the best-coached.” This executive called Johnson “elite,” adding that he’s “one of the best in the NFL and only in Year 2.” Seriously? That’s insane. The executive also said the Bears run “one of the best offenses week-in and week-out.” That’s high praise, and it’s a big reason why the Bears are where they are.

The One Question Mark: Defense

While Johnson is clearly building something special with the offense, there’s still one major hurdle for the Bears to clear: their defense. The AFC executive mentioned it too, saying the “Defense is solid.” But then added, “Caleb [Williams] just has to play within the scheme and they will win it easily, I believe.” For Chicago, the defense is *the* question. Can they consistently perform at a high level? If the defense steps up and truly complements Johnson’s elite offense, this Bears team could absolutely go all the way.

Right now, the Bears are at the top, but this NFC North race is far from over. With how tough this division is, every single game counts. If that defense can answer the call, then the rest of the league, and especially the NFC North, better watch out.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.