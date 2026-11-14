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Rutgers rolled over Bryant 72-51 on Friday, pushing their record to a clean 3-0 on the young season, but it was senior super-sub Jamichael Davis who absolutely exploded off the bench to ignite the Scarlet Knights’ comeback. The man dropped 18 points on an absurd 4-of-5 shooting from deep, grabbed four rebounds, and played 24 minutes with ZERO turnovers, all while posting an insane plus-33 plus/minus. Talk about a secret weapon, especially in today’s college hoops free-agency frenzy where four-year mainstays are practically mythical.

The Big Guns Showed Up When It Mattered

Look, Davis was the spark, but the whole squad got it done. Sophomore center Christian Gurdak was an absolute monster down low, chalking up 20 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and swatting away two shots. When Bryant started getting pesky and even snagged the lead in the second half, acting head coach Brandin Knight threw a curveball that worked wonders. He put the 6-foot-10, 260-pound freshman Mervedi Miteo on the court alongside the 6-foot-10, 265-pound Gurdak. These two had never played together before, but the results were instantly positive, and Rutgers took the lead back, never looking back. This is the kind of early season experimenting that can define a whole year.

Knight’s Chess Moves On The Sideline

Coach Knight kept his starting five intact, but he was straight-up dealing with the substitution patterns, mixing things up big time. Dorin Buca, the 7-foot-2 senior backup center from Kansas State, was the first big off the bench and he absolutely delivered, snagging four points and two boards in just five minutes. On the flip side, sophomore forward Will Sydnor, a 6-foot-8 transfer, saw just four minutes total after making what the coach called a “selfish play.” He grabbed a defensive rebound, looked off Davis, and tried to go coast-to-coast for a contested three. That’s a huge red flag when the team mantra is “share-the-game.” Even standout guard Tariq Francis spent most of the second half on the pine after missing some early floaters and showing “substandard” perimeter defense. That’s a clear message being sent. The backcourt found its rhythm with Davis and Lino Mark running the show. The only real head-scratcher was the lack of full-court press in the first half. Bryant managed to slow the pace, and Rutgers trailed 35-31 at the break. You’d think with their speed and depth, they’d be pressing like crazy, especially when the Scarlet Knights were hitting the free-throw line a bunch, which is prime time for turning up the heat.

Next up, it’s the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, a serious “acid test” for this 3-0 squad. You know the students are buzzing, too. Despite all the national chatter about low fan turnout, the Rutgers faithful packed the house, helping lift the team in the second half. They totally get this team’s potential, especially with the football program struggling. Hoops is where it’s at for them right now, and if they keep playing like this, the Emerald City would be proud of that kind of fan energy!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.