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A nationwide FAA ground stop has thrown Week 11 college football into chaos, impacting multiple big SEC matchups scheduled for November 14. This isn’t just a slight delay, folks. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a full ground stoppage for all flights across the country due to a serious air traffic control issue. Talk about an unexpected curveball in the middle of a pivotal season.

Chaos Reigns: Who’s Stuck and Who’s Busing It?

Several SEC powerhouses got absolutely rocked by this stoppage. Texas, Tennessee, and Ole Miss are flat out grounded, their teams unable to get off the tarmac for their road games. Can you imagine the frustration? You’re geared up for a big conference clash and suddenly, you’re just sitting there. Meanwhile, Alabama and Auburn, while still impacted, are at least able to bus to their respective destinations. That’s a brutal travel day, but at least they’ve got wheels. This is Week 11, these games matter, and to have travel completely derailed like this, it’s just wild.

The SEC Weighs In, Keeps Rescheduling Door Wide Open

The Southeastern Conference isn’t sitting silent, thankfully. They’ve dropped a statement acknowledging the issue, and crucially, they’re keeping the door wide open for potential reschedules. Here’s what they said on X: “The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential on team travel for this weekend’s competitions. We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses. The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and team personnel remain our highest priority. We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary.” Translation: they know it’s a mess, they’re working it, and they’re not ruling out moving these games. That’s smart, considering the scale of this travel nightmare.

Five big matchups are now hanging in the balance, all with original kickoff times set for today:

Auburn vs Mississippi State, Noon ET

Alabama vs Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs Texas A&M, 3 p.m. ET

Ole Miss vs Oklahoma, 4:15 p.m. ET

Texas vs LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET

These are not just any games; these are major conference contests, and the league can’t just pretend everything’s fine. What’s next for these teams and the SEC? We’re all glued to our screens waiting to see how they navigate this unprecedented situation and if those game times actually hold up.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.