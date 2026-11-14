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The USC Trojans just pulled off a wild landing in Indiana, battling a Federal Aviation Association grounding that had flights stuck everywhere. Pete Nakos of On3 broke the news Friday, November 13, confirming the Trojans landed safely in the Hickory State, ready for their Saturday clash against the Indiana Hoosiers. Talk about cutting it close, but they’re there, and that’s what matters.

Maiava Is Balling Out and Riley Knows It

Coach Lincoln Riley isn’t shy about it, he’s been demanding more respect for his QB, Jayden Maiava. And honestly, watching Maiava sling it this season, you get why Riley’s so fired up. The dude has led the team in passing every single week in 2026. We’re talking over 300 yards, three times already this year. That’s serious production, especially when his counterpart, Josh Hoover, has been dealing with injury concerns for the Hoosiers. USC is on a hot streak too, winning three of their last four games. They’ve had multiple guys step up in rushing and passing, but Maiava’s performances are absolutely speaking for themselves. This team is talented, and with Maiava at the helm, they can do some amazing things.

Big Ten Playoff Dreams Are On The Line

This isn’t just another game for USC, man. They’re one of those Big Ten teams right on the cusp, knocking on the door of a College Football Playoff appearance. Riley’s ultimate goal is that national title validation, especially after a few years loaded with turmoil, injury problems, and other setbacks. This season has been wild already in Los Angeles, including Riley having to address a viral dust-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes back in Week 10. Getting to Indiana despite the chaos of the FAA grounding is a huge plus for a team with so much at stake.

So, get ready! This Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. on CBS, the Trojans hit the field in Bloomington. It’s Maiava going up against Hoover, Curt Cignetti, and the Hoosiers, and that’s always must-see TV for college football fans. Should be a fun one!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.