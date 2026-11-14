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Gilberto Mora is officially set to rock the legendary number 10 shirt for Mexico’s national team, a massive move confirmed by the Mexico coach right before their Nations League battle against Jamaica. This isn’t just some random number swap, folks. We’re talking about one of the most iconic shirt numbers in all of soccer, now on the back of Mexico’s latest rising star.

Passing the Torch for an Icon

This isn’t just any number; we’re talking about *the* iconic number 10. And it gets even wilder: Alexis Vega, who is making his return to the national squad, reportedly agreed to give up the shirt number. That’s a huge moment, a real nod of respect or maybe a massive belief in what Mora brings to the pitch. It signals a shift, a new era where Mora is front and center.

Rising Star on the European Radar

Mora isn’t just taking over a shirt; he’s stepping into it as Mexico’s latest rising star, a player everyone is buzzing about. And get this: the word on the street is he’s expected to ink a deal with a European club in the coming weeks. So yeah, this isn’t just a shirt number, it’s a statement, a signal that this kid is about to blow up on the international stage.

All eyes are going to be on Mora in that Nations League clash against Jamaica to see him sport the famous number. But honestly, the bigger story might just be where he lands in Europe next. This kid’s trajectory is going vertical, and everyone is watching.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.