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Talk about pre-game prep you never see! An FAA ground stop, which threw air travel nationwide into chaos this weekend, gave us one of the most wild football scenes you’ll witness. The Colorado State Rams football team, gearing up for their Saturday night clash against Washington State, found themselves in a truly bizarre situation, forced to do their walkthrough right on the tarmac at Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

When a Tarmac Becomes the Practice Field

ESPN’s Pete Thamel dropped a photo that tells you everything: the Rams, out on the asphalt, getting their final reps in. Seriously, it looked like something out of a movie. You’ve got an FAA ground stop, planes parked everywhere, and what’s the solution when you’re waiting to fly out and need to practice? Use the tarmac, I guess, because there’s apparently no other use for it. It just goes to show the kind of scramble teams face when unexpected events shut things down.

What’s Next For The Rams?

The big question hanging in the air is whether their game against Washington State could even be postponed. With the team literally stuck on the tarmac, waiting to fly out, it puts everything into doubt. This isn’t just a quirky photo op; it’s a real-deal logistical nightmare that could impact the game itself. We’re all watching to see if they make it to kickoff tonight. What a wild start to a game day for Colorado State!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.