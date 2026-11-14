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Man, if you told me a few years ago we’d be talking about Notre Dame College Prep football like *this*, I wouldn’t have believed you. But here we are, staring down a historic playoff run thanks to the absolute wizardry of seniors Peter Panagiotopoulos and Erik Couper. These guys have been straight-up electric this season, connecting for an insane 18 touchdown receptions, and they’ve got the Dons ready to host a quarterfinal playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade. How unreal is that?

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Record-Smashing Duo Takes Over

Let’s get real about the stats, because they’re bonkers. Couper has absolutely slung it, racking up over 2,700 yards and a mind-blowing 37 touchdowns this season. Half of those scoring passes? Yeah, they went to Panagiotopoulos. It’s not just the quantity either. Panagiotopoulos snagged 81 passes for 1,186 yards, officially setting a new single-season receiving record for the Dons. You heard that right, a new record. Both players have cemented their spots in the school record book, which is just incredible.

And it’s not by accident, right? This isn’t some fluke. Couper summed it up perfectly, saying, “I can always trust him on or off the field. If I throw it up, he’ll go catch it no matter what.” That’s the kind of trust you build over years, the kind of connection that lights up the scoreboard every Saturday. Panagiotopoulos even pinpointed the first touchdown of the season as a special moment, saying, “it was the first points we scored and I knew it was going to be a great year.” He was not wrong, was he?

More Than Just Stats: A Program Reborn

It’s not just about the individual numbers, though Panagiotopoulos did earn first-team all-state selection, a huge honor for the Dons, the first since way back in 2018. Couper got some well-deserved honorable mention recognition too. But when Coach Mike DeFranza talks, he gives props to the whole squad, saying these “very impressive stats” are “a byproduct of their teammates.” Panagiotopoulos totally backs that up, shouting out the “wonderful group,” the coaching staff, and the offensive coordinator for “trusting him to make the calls.”

This isn’t just a good season; it’s a redemption arc. Couper himself admitted it: “When we got to school my freshman year, the football team wasn’t doing so great. We missed the playoffs three consecutive years, so it’s been great to bring the program back.” They’ve done more than just bring it back; they’ve brought it roaring back to life, big time. Hosting a quarterfinal game? That’s huge! Panagiotopoulos is feeling it, saying, “We haven’t had a quarterfinal game at home since 2016, I believe. To win it in front of 400-500 people, it would mean a lot.” You can feel the hunger, can’t you?

The Dons will need all that fire when they host top-seeded Harlem in the Class 6A quarterfinals. That game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m., and you know what’s on the line: keeping this historic season alive. Go make some more history, fellas!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.