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Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander posted a full apology on his Instagram stories Friday, Nov. 13, addressing the Islamophobic content he shared on his platform after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the U.S. Senate. This isn’t just a quick “my bad,” either; the 32-year-old outfielder laid out some pretty stark words about the impact of his actions.

Acknowledging the Damage

Santander didn’t mince words about why he was speaking out, stating that after reflecting and talking with people he trusts, he realized he “should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform.” He acknowledged the real damage done by his posts, saying, “I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize.” That’s a crucial admission, because when you have a public voice, especially as a professional athlete, every word carries weight. He added that he should have been more mindful of the responsibility that comes with having such a platform. It’s a tough lesson, but one that needed to be learned.

Pledging a New Path Forward

The Blue Jays slugger continued, emphasizing that the content didn’t reflect his personal values. He committed to being more careful with his platform going forward. Santander stated his core belief: “As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs.” He admitted that the shared content “fell short of my own convictions” after hearing feedback from those he hurt. Santander affirmed his respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith. He concluded by saying that this experience has taught him to ensure none of his communications promote hate or give the impression he supports hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone.

This whole situation is a blunt reminder for every public figure out there. What you put out into the world, especially on social media, has real consequences. Santander’s words show the weight of that responsibility, and the imperative for all athletes to truly understand the power of their voice.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.