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Ohio State football is staring down its first back-to-back losses since 2011, and Saturday’s home game against Northwestern isn’t just another matchup, it’s a desperate, must-win showdown. After looking completely sloppy and unprepared in a loss at USC, then following that up with an equally perplexing defeat to Oregon back in the ‘Shoe, the Buckeyes have to get back in the win column if they want any shot at the Big Ten Championship or a potential College Football Playoff berth. Oddsmakers say Ohio State is favored by a couple of scores, but everyone knows it’s gonna come down to whether or not this team can actually execute on its offensive keys. We asked our writers to break down what they see happening, and believe me, the tension is real.

The Stakes Are Sky-High for a Reeling Buckeyes Squad

This isn’t just about pride, folks. The Buckeyes’ playoff dreams are hanging by a thread, and frankly, they’ve looked more like pretenders than contenders lately. Phil Harrison, our Lead Writer and Editor, thinks they will get back on track though. He believes it’s taken a few weeks to figure things out with Julian Sayin shelved, but they’ll have learned from that Oregon game. Phil’s looking for the coaching staff to finally find ways to get the ball to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and for the defense to come out with more designed pressure packages. He’s got Ohio State winning this one somewhat comfortably, even if there are some clunky moments, because the sheer talent will win out. His prediction: Ohio State 28, Northwestern 17.

Can the Offense Find Its Footing?

Mark Russell, one of our Featured Writers, agrees that despite recent struggles, Ohio State isn’t out of contention yet. He points out that with a little help, they could still make it to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. But for that to even be a possibility, the Buckeyes absolutely have to win out, and a date with Northwestern might just be the perfect medicine. Mark notes that the Wildcats will be without their quarterback Aiden Chiles, which should definitely make life easier for an Ohio State defensive unit that’s been reeling. He’s also predicting a Buckeyes victory: Ohio State 31, Northwestern 17.

Alec Lasley, another Featured Writer, cuts right to the chase: Can Ohio State finally put together a full 60 minutes of football? He’s right, they haven’t been able to do it for weeks, and honestly, for most of the season. This game is start three for Luke Fahey, and it is absolutely time for him to take another big step in his progression in this offense. This isn’t just a game; it’s a crucible for this team.

The Buckeyes are back home, with their backs against the wall. They have to pull this off. Can they finally put together a full 60 minutes and get Luke Fahey taking that next step? Their season, and those slim playoff dreams, depend on it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.