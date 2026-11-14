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Maryland men’s basketball is gearing up for a massive test tonight, hosting No. 6 Virginia in College Park. This is the moment head coach Buzz Williams has been looking for, a chance to grab the program’s first signature win under his command.

From Home Opener to Major Test

The Terps kicked off their season with a home opener victory, taking down Bucknell 96-67 at the Xfinity Center on November 2. That win got them started, but tonight, the stakes are ratcheting up big time. Facing the No. 6 Cavaliers, Buzz Williams and his squad have a prime opportunity to make a huge statement early in the season.

This isn’t just another early season game. This is Maryland’s shot at making a statement, a real chance to deliver that first signature win for Buzz Williams. You can catch all the action when they tip off at 8 p.m., available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Don’t miss it!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.