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Minnesota Vikings fans, prepare yourselves! Longtime quarterback Kirk Cousins is back in purple after the team swung a trade to bring him home. This move is a huge jolt for a franchise looking to make a playoff run, especially with the brutal gauntlet that is the NFC North.

The Return and The Boost

This has to be a surprise to a lot of the Skol faithful, but it is a good one. The Vikings now have another piece of their puzzle ready for what they hope is a deep run. The NFC North is absolutely stacked with strong teams like the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers, all of them chasing the same big game. But Cousins coming back gives Minnesota something seriously new to offer.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just nailed it. He pointed out that bringing Cousins back gives an already solid Vikings defense an experienced quarterback to complement it. That is a massive step in the right direction for the entire organization. Fowler even said it himself, “The Vikings’ recent addition of Kirk Cousins to complement an elite defense makes that two-game losing streak to fall to 6-2 a little less stressful for Skol faithful.” You feel that relief, right?

Fixing the Offense and the Divisional Stakes

Just think about this for a second. The Vikings’ defense has been absolutely stifling, among the best in the whole NFL. But their offense? Yikes. It has struggled so badly, ranked near the bottom of the league in both passing yards and scoring. Cousins, on the other hand, is rolling. He has thrown 20 touchdowns as of late, and now he is tasked with bringing that same fire to the Vikings.

This isn’t just some regular season move. The NFC North is no joke. It is so ridiculously good that there is a real chance one winning team could be left completely out of the playoffs. With the Lions, Bears, and Packers all looking strong, adding an experienced guy like Cousins to a team with an elite defense changes the entire dynamic. The stakes just got cranked up even higher for everyone in that division.

The Vikings have their guy back, and you know the rest of the NFC North is paying attention. Cousins now has to deliver for Minnesota. Every single game for these guys is going to be a battle, but with that defense and an experienced signal-caller, you just know they are going to push for everything. Get ready, because the race to the big game just got a whole lot more intense in the North.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.