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Tennessee football’s plane got grounded thanks to a nationwide FAA stop, throwing their travel plans to play Texas A&M into total chaos. The Volunteers, set to square off against the Aggies, are reportedly just stuck at an airport.

Nationwide Halt Snarls Travel for Key Matchups

It isn’t just Tennessee feeling the pinch. Airports nationwide got hit with this FAA ground stop on Friday, and it’s messing with more than one big game. Texas A&M is home this weekend, sure, but their opponent is nowhere near College Station. We’re also seeing Texas football in the same boat, trying to fly to Louisiana for a night game against LSU. Talk about a travel nightmare, right?

The Clock’s Ticking for Kyle Field Kickoff

The big question? When are the Volunteers actually going to start moving? Their game against the Aggies is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Kyle Field. With them reportedly stuck, it’s totally unclear when or even if they’ll make it to College Station with enough time to prepare. Fans are going to be glued to updates, waiting to see if this crucial matchup can even go off as planned.

This story is still developing, and everyone’s holding their breath. Let’s hope Tennessee can get airborne soon, because Saturday afternoon college football just wouldn’t be the same without them on the field.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.