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A nationwide ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday is throwing a massive wrench into the San Antonio Spurs’ travel plans for their weekend game against the Utah Jazz. It’s completely uncertain whether this widespread flight disruption will impact the team’s ability to get to Salt Lake City, and honestly, the anxiety is real.

The Entire Country Grounded: What Happened?

The FAA put a halt to all flights across the nation on Friday, citing massive communication problems at regional air traffic control centers. This wasn’t some minor hiccup, folks; the FAA notice described it as “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” And here’s the kicker: there’s no clear timeline for when flights will even restart. Can you believe it? The entire system just… stopped. This kind of event is rare and has massive implications for everyone trying to fly, especially professional sports teams with tight schedules.

Wemby’s Spurs Facing Another Travel Nightmare

The Spurs are scheduled to fly out of San Antonio for Salt Lake City at 2 p.m. Saturday. Their game against the Jazz is locked in for 3 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Sunday at the Delta Center. That’s a 4 p.m. start back in San Antonio. With flights grounded, how do they even get there? Spurs coach Mitch Johnson is set to meet with reporters at 6:45 p.m. Friday, just before their game against the Golden State Warriors at the Frost Bank Center, and you know the first thing he’s going to be asked about is the team’s contingency plans. This isn’t the first time Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have faced travel chaos. Last season, on February 2, they beat the Orlando Magic 112-103, but the game started five hours late! That whole mess was due to a winter storm hitting North Carolina while they were playing the Hornets in Charlotte. They were supposed to fly out two hours after the game, but had to stay overnight. Coach Johnson famously called it “‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ a little bit,” even mentioning “COVID PTSD” from the uncertainty. He talked about making the best of it, getting sleep, and how it reminded him of his G League days, pulling out cards and cracking jokes. But seriously, who wants to relive that?

The Fallout Extends Beyond the NBA

This isn’t just an NBA problem. The Texas football team, for example, is temporarily grounded in Austin. They were supposed to leave at 3 p.m. Friday for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday game against LSU in Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium. Texas usually takes 74 players on SEC road trips, and they’re one of several SEC teams, including Tennessee (playing Texas A&M Saturday), who hadn’t even left for their destinations yet. Imagine the logistical nightmares unfolding across the country right now. For the Spurs, it’s all eyes on coach Johnson’s press conference tonight. Can they get to Utah? Will the game be delayed? We’re all holding our breath waiting to see how this absolutely wild situation unfolds.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.