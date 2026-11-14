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Friday afternoon hit like a gut punch when the Federal Aviation Administration slapped a nationwide ground stop on everything flying in the US. This isn’t just some minor hiccup, folks. This is the third time in recent history it has happened, right up there with 9/11 and January 2023. We are talking pure chaos here, with The New York Times reporting over 3,000 canceled flights already, and CNN dropping the bombshell that government officials have “no timetable for resolution.” For us in the Emerald City, this is hitting way too close to home because it’s put our beloved Washington Huskies, and a big chunk of the college football weekend, in serious flight limbo.

System Crash Sends Air Travel into a Tailspin

So, what in the world happened? CBS News’ Olivia Rinaldi, along with Nicole Sganga, got the scoop from multiple sources: an update to the private communications network that keeps our air traffic control system connected totally bit the dust. The system, which L3Harris operates, rebooted, then crashed, causing a complete communications outage. Imagine trying to run a game with no play calls, no headsets, nothing. That’s what happened to the FAA’s telecommunication infrastructure. This isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a massive, unprecedented disruption that’s throwing travel plans for literally thousands of people into a blender.

Huskies Caught in the Gridlock as College Football Scrambles

Of course, when the country grinds to a halt, the sports world isn’t immune. While every single ACC program managed to reach their destinations before the ground stop hit, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed that all eight Big Ten games are still a go for Saturday, things are looking real dicey for a bunch of other major programs. Thamel reported Friday evening that teams like Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Minnesota, Purdue, Washington, Oregon State, Wyoming, and North Texas were all stuck in “flight limbo.” Yeah, you read that right: our own Washington Huskies are on that list, trying to get to Michigan State for their Saturday matchup. This is exactly the kind of unexpected drama you don’t want when your team is traveling across the country.

Later reports from Thamel tried to offer a glimmer of hope: North Texas and Purdue decided to just hop on buses to get to UTSA and Iowa, respectively, and Arizona State is planning to take a shot at flying to UCF Saturday morning. But let’s be real, for teams like our Huskies, going from Seattle to Michigan State, busing isn’t exactly a quick fix. As Ross Dellenger pointed out, Washington and Arizona State have “some of the longest travel times,” making their situations “most concerning.” This whole thing is so fluid, but the reality is our Huskies are in a tough spot. You can already see the frustration boiling over on social media, with folks like Lucy Rohden cracking jokes about “Boilermakers flying everywhere” while also lamenting her own cancelled flight. It’s a mess, plain and simple, and it’s got Emerald City fans on edge.

Now, we’re all just waiting. What happens next for the Huskies and their game against Michigan State on Saturday? Can they find a way to get there, or will this historic ground stop derail their weekend? Keep an eye out because every update matters. Go Dawgs!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.