The cold, hard truth is this: the owners are absolutely going to lock out the players again in December 2026. The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire, and folks, we’re staring down another trainwreck. This isn’t some wild guess either. Three years ago, I gave a serious warning that a lockout was coming, and most people just blew it off as alarmism. Now, like a blip on Doppler radar that’s grown scarier and angrier, that storm is rumbling right towards our shores. It’s coming, and it’s gonna be bad.

The Owners Just Don’t Learn

Seriously, how many times do the owners need to learn this lesson? I’m not usually one for predictions, but I’m putting it out there today: we’re getting another lockout. Why? Well, I initially pointed fingers at Mets owner Steve Cohen and Padres owner Peter Seidler. Not because they did anything wrong on the field, but because, let’s be real, owners can be a bunch of money-grubbing morons who are about to strangle the sport. MLB has finally clawed its way back to being the second biggest sport in America, right behind the NFL behemoth, and they’re about to mess it all up again. We’ve talked about the cancers spreading in the league earlier this year, and now we’re seeing the slow march to this impending anger and stupidity.

Dodgers Steal the Boogeyman Crown, Mets Still Flop

Now, for one solitary point, I was wrong. Cohen didn’t become baseball’s boogeyman. Nope, that crown goes to Mark Walter and the Dodgers. Even with all the cash poured into Queens, and Lord knows there’s been a ton of investment, the New York Mets are still a total laughingstock. It’s like they’re trying to make a flop every single year, like some twisted version of *The Producers*. We’re on the verge of this imminent lockout, and honestly, we’re powerless to stop it.

Before we dive fully into the doom and gloom, we’re going to present a prebuttal to an argument I know is going to pop up just to annoy me. That’s for folks who are either totally ignorant or just lack any empathy whatsoever. Next time, we’ll hit you with an idea that would make baseball stronger for the next century, a true generational, fan-friendly change. It would transform the landscape of American sport forever. Of course, because it’s that good, it has absolutely no chance in hell of ever getting implemented. The owners would hate it, the players would hate it, and tradition. Yeah, good luck with that.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by True Blue LA.