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Kevin Yu is leading the Austin Championship clubhouse at 12-under 132 after firing another 6-under 66 in the second round, but don’t let that score fool you: his future on the PGA Tour is anything but secure. Coming into this week, Yu was sitting at a precarious No. 99 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. You know what that means, right? The top 100 are the ones who lock up full status for 2027, a year that’s going to be huge before the whole competitive model shifts. Every shot Yu makes, especially those two good par putts he sank to finish, is under massive pressure.

The Grind for Status Is REAL

Talk about playing with fire! Yu knows the stakes, telling reporters, “If you think about it, it’s definitely a lot of pressure. But on the golf course pressure’s not going to do anything good to you. I’m trying to just be myself on the course, try to hit good golf shots.” He believes the good golf will take care of itself, and he’s proving it so far. But with Trace Crowe, the 18-hole leader, still out there at 13-under facing a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th when play was suspended by darkness for the second straight day, Yu’s lead is not set in stone. Crowe went a ridiculous 32 holes before finally bogeying, missing a par putt from outside 20 feet on the 15th after hitting from the rough to way over the green. He’s got a par 5 to finish on Saturday, which could shift things dramatically.

Chaos, Cut Lines, and Teen Sensations

This tournament is pure drama. While Yu is battling for his tour card, guys like Brian Harman and Kristoffer Ventura are playing without that same weight. Harman, who won the 2023 British Open and has a five-year exemption, shot a 66 and is at 11-under 133. Ventura, also at 11-under 133 after a 67, already has his status locked up for next year. What a luxury! Meanwhile, the 36-hole cut is looking like 4-under 140, which is going to be trouble for Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Davis Thompson, who were on the bubble. Chris Kirk, starting the week at No. 102, is pretty much guaranteed to miss it. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Nineteen-year-old Blades Brown, fresh off a win in Mexico last week, clawed back with three birdies over his last five holes for a 70, putting him at 9-under 135, even after a double bogey and a bogey early on the back nine. And then there’s Miles Russell, another teenage high school senior from Florida, still on the course. He rattled off five straight birdies and was 4-under for his round, sitting at 9-under par with three holes left. These kids are fearless!

With play resuming Saturday morning to finish up the second round, every single shot counts. Not just for the guys chasing the lead, but for players like Yu whose entire 2027 season status hangs in the balance. The PGA Tour season wraps up next week at Sea Island, so this is literally the second-to-last chance to make it happen. You know we’ll be glued to every swing.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.