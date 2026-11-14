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The Federal Aviation Administration dropped a nationwide ground stop on flights across the United States this Friday, November 13, and it has absolutely turned Purdue’s travel plans upside down for their Saturday night clash against No. 16 Iowa. Forget a quick hop, the Boilermakers are now looking at a serious road trip just to get to Kinnick Stadium.

The Unexpected Detour from West Lafayette

Initially, the Purdue squad, including players, coaches, and staff, was all set to take a 2:45 p.m. CT flight right out of Purdue University Airport. Sounds simple enough, right? Nope. The FAA ground stop blew that plan out of the water. Now, according to a program spokesperson, these guys are piling onto a bus for a grueling five-hour haul from West Lafayette all the way to Iowa City. That’s a serious inconvenience, no doubt about it. Imagine hitting the road for half a day when you should be getting settled, prepping for a ranked opponent.

Game Day Implications and the Big Question

This isn’t just any game, either. The Boilermakers, currently sitting at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten, are heading into Iowa City to face the No. 16 Hawkeyes, who boast a solid 7-2 record, 4-2 in conference play. The game is still scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night, broadcast on NBC, but you have to wonder. Does that five-hour bus ride, the cramped seats, the mental drain of a last-minute travel change, affect a team’s performance? The article points out that “it is still to be seen whether the inconvenience will affect their performance against the Hawkeyes,” and honestly, that’s the million-dollar question.

So, when the Boilermakers finally hit Kinnick Stadium for that 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC, every snap is going to carry the weight of that unexpected five-hour journey. Can they shake off the travel nightmare and give No. 16 Iowa a real fight? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.