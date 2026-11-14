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The Federal Aviation Administration slammed the brakes on all flights nationwide Friday, instantly throwing the entire sports world into chaos. NBA, NHL, and college teams found themselves stranded, their travel plans for weekend games vaporized. Even worse, NFL teams are left scratching their heads, wondering if they will even be able travel for their Week 10 matchups. This wasn’t some minor hiccup, either. The FAA issued a notice citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirming a communications issue hitting 22 regional air traffic control centers. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin tried to reassure everyone that there is “no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying,” but for every team trying to get somewhere, it’s a full-blown logistical nightmare.

College Chaos and the Dawgs’ Dilemma

College football is bearing the brunt of this travel nightmare, especially with most teams flying the day before Saturday games. We’re talking about massive matchups being thrown into disarray. Second-ranked Utah, for example, is stuck, unable to fly to its road game at No. 22 Arizona. Eighth-ranked Texas, heading to No. 24 LSU, even posted a short video on social media of them boarding their plane right before the whole thing went down. A team spokesman for the Longhorns said, “We are grounded and waiting to see when we can leave.” If they end up on a bus to Baton Rouge for that 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff, it is a brutal seven-hour haul. Ninth-ranked Tennessee is also stranded on its way to Texas A&M, adding to the top-ten chaos.

And guess what? Our own Washington Huskies are right there in the mix of schools stuck in the mud, alongside No. 19 Ole Miss, Baylor, Kansas State, and Minnesota. It’s not just players and coaches either; referees, who typically fly in the day before, are likely facing the same impossible travel conditions. Not everyone got caught, though. Some teams were lucky enough to take off before the ground stop, like Missouri flying to No. 1 Georgia, Duke heading to No. 5 Miami, and No. 10 Texas Tech en route to Oklahoma State.

NBA and NHL Hit Hard Too

The pros aren’t escaping this mess. In the NBA, five teams were scheduled to fly Friday for Saturday games. The Nets, for instance, had just boarded their team plane in New Orleans after playing the Pelicans earlier in the week when their flight to Memphis was halted. Teams like the Cavaliers, Bulls, and Grizzlies, playing Friday night, were due to fly afterward, and their travel is now completely up in the air. The Pistons were one of the few who managed to get out, flying earlier in the day to Miami.

It’s a similar story in the NHL, which has 14 games scheduled for Saturday. The Panthers made it to St. Louis for their game before the stoppage, but the Sharks are among those left waiting to depart for their game in Utah. This isn’t a mere delay; it is a full-on wrench in the works for a pivotal weekend of sports across the nation. The FAA hasn’t dropped a timeline for restarting flights, which means everything past Saturday is completely up in the air. That includes most of the Week 10 schedule for the NFL and countless other college sporting events. We are all holding our breath, hoping those FAA technicians can sort out whatever “communications issue” hit those 22 control centers. Our teams, our referees, our weekend plans: all waiting on a green light. Fingers crossed, Seattle.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.