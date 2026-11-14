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The head-to-head matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys? They’ve been one-sided for what feels like forever. Seriously, this thing is a rivalry in name only. Brock Purdy is already 3-0 in his career against Dallas, and Week 10 is looking like his biggest mismatch yet. Just look at the Niners’ track record against the NFC East compared to how the Cowboys have fared against the NFC West. Dallas is a dismal 2-5 in their last seven games against that division, even dropping one to the Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew-led Cardinals where they gave up 30 points. You really have to wonder if Dak Prescott can even keep pace with Purdy this Sunday.

The Niners Offense Is A Juggernaut, The Cowboys Defense Is… Not

When the 49ers have the ball, it’s a completely different game. Purdy is undefeated against the Cowboys, and this might be the most lopsided matchup on this side of the ball we’ve seen. The Niners’ offense is a top-three unit across the board. We’re talking points per game, EPA per pass, EPA per rush, passing AND rushing success rate, third-down efficiency, and red-zone efficiency. They do it all. Now, flip that coin to the Cowboys’ defense, and it’s a rough scene. They’re bottom-five or worse in total yards per game, rushing yards per game, EPA per play, EPA per rush, sacks per game, and third-down efficiency. The only thing saving them from total disaster on defense is that they’re sixth in turnover EPA per game. But down-to-down, they’ve been flat-out lousy. Dallas gives up a league-high 35.2 yards per opponent possession. Remember that Arizona game? After their mid-season quarterback change, the Cardinals had drives of 70, 80, 58, and 90 yards before kicking a 44-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. That’s just atrocious.

Dallas’s Interior Run Defense Is A Red Flag The Size Of Texas

Let’s talk about the run game, specifically the inside run. It’s been abysmal for Dallas. You watch them, and the issues are obvious: they get absolutely moved at the point of attack. Ball carriers aren’t even getting touched until they’re across the line of scrimmage! The eye test matches the stats perfectly. Dallas allows the second-most yards before contact per carry this season, clocking in at 1.78 yards. And get this: they’ve only played two offenses that are even in the top-15 for rushing success rate. It’s mind-boggling. An elite interior lineman like Quinnen Williams leads all defensive tackles with 14 tackles for loss, five more than Jeffery Simmons. He’s tied for third with 5 sacks, and tied for third with 18 run stops. That’s what a disruptor looks like. Dallas? Not so much.

Now, guess what the 49ers are doing more of? Running inside the tackles! They’re hitting inside zone at a 19.1% clip, which is a slight increase from last year. This game is literally setting up perfectly for the Niners to just keep attacking those A and B gaps. Kyle Shanahan had to be grinning from ear to ear watching that 36-play reel of the Cowboys’ defense “defending” inside zone. I’m using “defending” very loosely here. Dallas allowed 8.08 yards per carry on those plays, with seven of them going for double digits. They also gave up a 58.3% success rate. You could honestly make the case that the 49ers aren’t running inside *enough* this season, even with Christian McCaffrey ripping off two 11-yard runs on inside zone just last week.

This Week 10 matchup feels like it’s going to be a clinic in offensive efficiency from San Francisco against a Dallas defense that’s struggling to find its footing against the run. Get ready for a show, because if the trends hold, the 49ers are about to run wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Niners Nation.