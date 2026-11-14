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The Miami Marlins are hunting for a steady arm to plug some seriously leaky rotation spots, and free agent lefty Patrick Sandoval is drawing major interest right now. This move just makes sense for a Marlins rotation that watched too many players miss time this past season, leaving the front office scrambling to shore up those shaky spots.

The Numbers Game That Miami Is Banking On

Sandoval, 30 years old, is coming off a rough return from Tommy John surgery. He pitched in 15 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2026, making 13 starts. Now, his surface numbers last year definitely looked bad: a 5.12 ERA. But dig into the underlying data, and you see why teams are lining up. According to MLB Trade Rumors, his FIP sat all the way down at 3.77. That kind of gap suggests he was more unlucky than truly ineffective, plain and simple.

Opponents weren’t exactly crushing the ball against Sandoval either. They averaged just 87.5 mph off the bat, and his hard-hit rate was a remarkably low 34.5%. These are the kinds of stats that scream “this pitcher is still good!” even when the runs pile up on the scoreboard. Plus, his four-seam fastball still sat at 93.4 mph, proving his stuff is absolutely still there. An NL executive told MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand what everyone around the league is thinking: “Lots of teams have wanted him for a while. His fastball plays. Everybody thinks they can fix the rest.” That’s the exact thinking that has Miami eyeing him: a guy with a great arm who just needs to get his command back in line.

What Sandoval Brings to a Shaky Marlins Staff

The Marlins already have three locked-in starters in Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, and Max Meyer. But injuries have absolutely hammered that group, with both Meyer and Pérez missing significant time in 2026. The final two rotation spots are currently filled by swingmen like Janson Junk and Ryan Gusto, and the team desperately needs someone who can eat innings and keep their offense in the game.

Sandoval’s deep mix of pitches fits the modern game perfectly, with a sinker, sweeper, curveball, and slider. His changeup was a seriously strong weapon last season, generating a whiff rate of 39.7%. Kevin Barral of Fish On First even noted that if he signs with Miami, we could see his sweeper usage go up, especially to attack right-handed hitters. Looking at his past, Sandoval was a rock-solid pitcher for the Angels from 2021 to 2023, posting a 3.53 ERA over 380 1/3 innings. His walk rate was low at 10.3%, and he struck out 22.6% of batters. That performance drop last year was almost certainly due to the long layoff from surgery, with his initial 2026 season start not even happening until July 9.

Because of that rocky 2026 showing, Sandoval won’t command some massive contract. He’s not likely to get more than a one- or two-year deal, which is perfect for the Marlins’ budget and roster timeline. They get a veteran lefty for the short term without tying up huge money for years. Both The Athletic and MLB.com have linked Sandoval to other suitors, though, so Miami’s going to have to move fast if they want him. While top prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling are also options, Snelling had UCL surgery last May and White’s season ended in June with a shoulder injury. Both will be ready for big league looks once healthy, but the Marlins can’t wait for them to develop when the next season is just around the corner. Signing Sandoval gives them stability right now.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.