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The World Champion New York Knicks roll into Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight for another NBA Cup East Group B game, bringing their 6-5 record and a clean injury report to face the struggling 4-8 Indiana Pacers. This isn’t just a regular season tilt between old rivals; it’s a Cup game, which means we’re all bracing for a “whacky court” and the kind of high-stakes energy that defines early-season tourney play.

Why the Champs Are Favored, Big Time

Let’s be real, the Knicks are coming in hot for a reason. They’re not just World Champions, they’ve been playing some seriously stifling defense. New York has given up the second-fewest points per game in the league so far, a stat that tells you everything you need to know about their identity. With their injury report spotless as of this morning, they’re bringing a full squad to Indianapolis, ready to show why they wear the crown.

Pacers’ Home Court Woes and Star Absence

On the flip side, the Pacers are limping into this matchup. Tyrese Haliburton, the head of Indy’s snake, is still sidelined with a left hamstring strain. That’s a massive blow, especially when you’re facing a team like the Knicks. And if that wasn’t enough to make Pacers fans groan, consider their home record: a dismal 1-5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Yikes is right. Facing the World Champions at home when you can barely win there and your star is out? That’s a tough pill to swallow for the Indiana faithful.

This NBA Cup Group B game tips off at 7:00 pm EST on Prime Video. For the Pacers, every single game is a chance to turn their season around, especially against an old rival in a tournament setting. For the Knicks, it’s about continuing their dominant early form and cementing their place in the Cup standings.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Posting and Toasting.