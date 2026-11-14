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A nationwide FAA ground stop has thrown college football travel into absolute chaos this Week 11, but get this, North Carolina’s massive game against Louisville on Saturday isn’t going to be impacted at all. The entire country saw flights grounded, cancelling hundreds of trips and putting a ton of visiting teams in limbo. It’s a logistical nightmare for programs that often wait until the day before to hit the road.

Cross-Country Flight Chaos Hits College Football

Seriously, imagine trying to get your team to an away game when every plane is stuck on the tarmac. That’s the reality for a bunch of teams right now, all thanks to the FAA. Pete Thamel has been on top of this, giving updates on who made it and who didn’t. Some big names are caught up in this mess. From the Big 12, Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, and Arizona State are all in flight limbo. Over in the SEC, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas are stuck. The Big Ten isn’t escaping it either, with Minnesota, Purdue, and Washington also confirmed in limbo. And don’t forget Oregon State, Wyoming, and North Texas, they’re all waiting it out too. It’s a wild situation for these programs trying to make their way to Saturday’s slate.

Tar Heels Dodged a Bullet, Bowl Eligibility Is on the Line

But here’s the kicker, the ACC dodged a major bullet. Every single Atlantic Coast Conference road team has already touched down at their destination. That includes Louisville, which is huge news for Saturday night’s showdown. That means no delays, no scrambling, just straight-up football for North Carolina and Louisville. This game is massive for the Tar Heels. A win on Saturday night means they hit bowl eligibility for the first time in the Bill Belichick era. Think about that, getting to a bowl game under Belichick? That’s a serious statement.

So, while a bunch of teams are sweating it out, trying to figure out how they’ll get to their games, UNC and Louisville are set. All eyes are now on Saturday night, where the Tar Heels will look to secure that crucial win and punch their ticket to a bowl game. You know Bill Belichick will have them ready!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.