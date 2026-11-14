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Texas football is stuck in Austin tonight. Their charter flight to Baton Rouge, set for a huge showdown with LSU, got grounded thanks to a nationwide stop order from the Federal Aviation Administration. Yeah, you read that right: a nationwide ground stop for a college football game. Wild!

Air Traffic Control Goes Dark, Longhorns Scramble

This whole mess kicked off at 2:54 p.m. CT when the FAA issued a ground stop across the entire country. The reason? Major communication problems hit air traffic control facilities everywhere. We are talking about a national issue here, not just a little delay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy even took to social media, confirming that the FAA was investigating “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” This is serious stuff, beyond just a typical travel hiccup.

What’s Texas doing while all this goes down? CJ Vogel from OnTexasFootball.com reported that the team has deplaned and headed back to their facility for a meal, a walk-through, and some additional meetings. The plan is still for the plane to try and leave Austin tonight, but the timeline is totally up in the air. The biggest question mark hanging over everyone’s head is the length of this ground stop. Nobody knows how long it will last, and that’s the real kicker here.

Tomorrow’s Kickoff Still A Go, For Now

The Longhorns are slated to face LSU at 6:30 p.m. CT tomorrow, Saturday, at Tiger Stadium. As of Friday evening, there has been no change announced to that kickoff time. But let’s be real, if Texas can’t get their flight off tonight, what then? The uncertainty is massive. You have to wonder what kind of impact this has on player focus, game prep, everything. This is a huge game, a primetime matchup, and the entire situation is just insane. Everyone is watching and waiting to see if they can even make it to Baton Rouge.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.