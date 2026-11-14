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John Fisher is officially out of the Bay Area sports business, selling the San Jose Earthquakes and their home turf, PayPal Park, in a blockbuster deal that got approved by Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors on Friday. This sale for a massive $625 million means a huge change for the Quakes, especially with their unexpectedly strong 2026 season still going strong and a playoff series just around the corner.

The Big Score: Fisher’s Exit and the Price Tag

So, John Fisher, the guy who moved the A’s from Oakland, has agreed to sell the Earthquakes. The deal is expected to close in “the coming weeks,” which is wild timing given the team’s momentum. He bought into the franchise back in 2007 for a $20 million expansion fee. Think about that: he’s walking away with a cool $625 million. What a flip! The Earthquakes, a founding member of MLS in 1996, are now under new management, which is a huge shift no matter how you slice it.

Who’s the New Boss? Heath Freeman and Alden Global Capital

The new owner stepping up is Heath Freeman, co-founder and president of Alden Global Capital. This firm is based out of New York and owns a bunch of newspapers around the country, like the *Chicago Tribune*, *Boston Herald*, and even the *San Jose Mercury News*. Now, here’s where it gets interesting, and frankly, a little concerning. Alden Global Capital has a reputation, and it ain’t pretty. A *Chronicle* story in 2024 ran with the headline “How American newspapers have been ‘Stripped for Parts,'” focusing on the company’s business strategy. Five years earlier, the *Washington Post* didn’t pull punches either, calling it a “hedge fund’s ‘mercenary’ strategy: Buy newspapers, slash jobs, sell the buildings.” While Freeman is buying the Quakes as an individual, not part of Alden, that track record is hard to ignore. He’s also got other sports interests, like being a managing partner for the Florida Freedom of PBR and executive chairman of AVP. Fisher’s statement said Freeman “shares our belief in this club and this community, and he brings the ambition and commitment to take the Quakes forward.” Freeman himself chimed in, saying his family is “honored and humbled” and their vision is “simple – winning on and off the field for San Jose and the entire region.” Let’s hope that vision doesn’t involve “cost-cutting” at the expense of the team.

What’s Next for the Earthquakes?

The San Jose Earthquakes actually had an “uncommonly strong” 2026 season, finishing fourth in the Western Conference with 52 points and a 14-10-10 record. That’s solid! They’re set to host the No. 5 seed Houston in the opening game of a best-of-three, first-round playoff series on November 24. So, they’re heading into a crucial playoff run with new ownership on the horizon. It’s wild to think about. This sale is a massive shake-up, and everyone will be watching to see if Freeman’s “ambition and commitment” really means taking the Quakes to the next level, or if fans should brace for a different kind of change.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.