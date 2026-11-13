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Rhamondre Stevenson is absolutely refusing to stay on the sidelines, showing up for a walkthrough in Germany on Thursday working off to the side. This isn’t just a minor update, folks, it’s a huge signal that his return is coming way sooner than anyone, especially the media, ever thought possible after his Week 9 knee injury.

The Media’s “Expert” Timeline Was Dead Wrong

Remember those initial reports? Yeah, toss ’em. Stevenson was supposed to miss a couple of weeks after that knee issue in the late third quarter of the 45-27 beatdown against the Green Bay Packers. But here he is, just days later, on the field in Germany. The good news is the knee tendon problem near the back of his knee didn’t need surgery, which is a massive win. But according to quarterback Drake Maye, the media had no idea what they were talking about with the timeline. “I think that just speaks to, first off, the media not really knowing 100% what they’re talking about a lot of the time,” Maye said, and honestly, can you even argue with him right now? This presence in Germany offers some serious optimism for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Teammates See A Dawg Who Won’t Quit

It’s clear the locker room knows what kind of player Stevenson is. They see the grind, they see the desire to be back out there, especially with a big game coming up before the bye week. Maye didn’t mince words, calling him a “great player” who can help the squad right now. “This is a time for players, a lot of the players on this team that are trying to get out there, play with their teammates and knowing that he’s a great player and can help us out,” Maye added. Wide receiver DeMario Douglas echoed that sentiment, seeing Stevenson’s work ethic firsthand. He flat-out called Stevenson a “dawg” who just refuses to quit. “I know some people that probably be like, ‘Man, I ain’t even going to try’, you but his situation, man, I be talking to him [and he’s] like, ‘I’m going to try. I’m going to do what I can do.’ He’s working, he’s getting better. So, when the time comes, I know he’s working to get better,” Douglas said. That’s the kind of fire you want from your guys.

Munich Game Still A Question Mark, But Corey Kiner Is Ready

While the optimism is sky-high, we gotta hit a bit of a reality check. The medical side of things is still tricky. RotoBaller is out here saying it would be “quite shocking” if Stevenson actually plays in Week 10. So, fantasy managers, pump the brakes and keep anticipating that Stevenson will remain inactive this weekend. If he doesn’t get the green light to play in Germany, Corey Kiner is ready to step up as the primary back against the Lions. The Patriots are set to face off against the Lions on Sunday, November 15, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich. It’s a huge one before the bye, and whether Stevenson is playing or just inspiring from the sidelines, you know he’s doing everything he can to be there.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.