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France finally snapped their brutal five-match losing run against South Africa at Stade de France, pulling off an electrifying 21-19 victory in Paris that had everyone on the edge of their seats. This wasn’t just any win, either. It absolutely dents the world champions’ hopes for the Nations Championship final and rockets Les Bleus into a prime spot to top the northern hemisphere standings.

First Half Fury From Les Bleus

Seriously, France’s first half attack was just magnificent. They didn’t just score, they scored BIG, lighting up the scoreboard for all 21 of their points in the opening 40 minutes. Inspired by their captain, Antoine Dupont, who was playing at scrum-half despite wearing the number 10 shirt for the first time, France showed incredible class and skill. Their back three was absolutely on fire, with Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Theo Attissogbe, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey all crossing for tries in that thrilling opening half. Remember that clever move that sent Kalvin Gourgues through a gap? That led straight to Grandidier-Nkanang getting the first points in the corner. And Dupont? He wasn’t just inspiring, he dropped a monstrous left-footed 50:22 while South Africa’s Lood de Jager was in the sin-bin for a high tackle. Talk about making a statement!

South Africa did get on the board with Jan-Hendrik Wessels scoring off a maul, but you could tell France was in control. The Springboks thought they had a second try right before halftime, but Kurt-Lee Arendse’s score got chalked off for being marginally offside. That call felt huge heading into the break, with France up 21-7.

Second Half Chaos and Defensive Masterclass

The second half? Pure bedlam. Jasper Wiese, the Springboks’ number eight, got hit with a 20-minute red card early for a shoulder charge. That’s the third of four cards in the game, by the way! You’d think that would derail the world champions, right? Nope, it seemed to fire them up. South Africa’s set-piece power just became too much to handle, and they started clawing their way back.

Replacement scrum-half Cobus Reinach and hooker Malcolm Marx both crashed over for tries, setting up an absolute nail-biter of a finish. And then, the moment that made my jaw drop: Manie Libbok missed the vital conversion on Marx’s try! That kick would have levelled the game. Can you even imagine the pressure?

With South Africa pushing hard, desperate for a winning score, who steps up? Louis Bielle-Biarrey again! He produced a HUGE defensive tackle to force the ball loose. And guess who was there to gather possession and seal the victory? None other than player of the match, Antoine Dupont. What a clutch play to end it all.

What This Means for the Nations Championship

This win is colossal. For France, it puts them six points clear at the top of the northern hemisphere standings. It’s a massive blow to both England and Ireland, who are in direct competition with France for a spot in that inaugural Nations Championship final at the end of the month. Les Bleus are in a seriously strong position now!

Next up for France? They face Argentina next Saturday. If they keep this kind of energy, especially with Dupont leading the charge, they’re looking absolutely primed to reach that final at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, 29 November. This tournament just got a whole lot more interesting!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.