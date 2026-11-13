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The Boston Celtics are 10-2 to kick off the 2026-27 NBA season, a blistering record that’s silencing a lot of the noise from their controversial summer move. Just a few months ago, when the team traded away Jaylen Brown, fans were rightfully worried. Remember, that Brown and Jayson Tatum duo wasn’t just good, it led them to the NBA Finals in 2022 and then, *the* championship in 2024. Without Brown, the big question hanging over Beantown was whether they could build another contender around Tatum’s prime years. Well, a 10-2 start eases those concerns big time.

How They’re Doing It: New Style, Relentless Defense

It’s not just the wins, it’s *how* Joe Mazzulla’s squad is playing. They’re locking into the small details, the stuff that builds winning habits for when the games really matter. Last season, the Celtics were sitting way down at 23rd in opponent turnover percentage. Guess what? To start this campaign, they’ve rocketed up to eighth. That’s a massive jump, showing a completely different, higher-pressure style of basketball. They’re versatile on offense, absolutely relentless on defense, and that kind of two-way attack is a problem for the rest of the league.

Tatum’s All-NBA Play Ignites Championship Chatter

NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg and Kayla Burton recently dove into this exact topic: can these Celtics actually emerge as genuine championship contenders this season? They’re pointing to that blazing hot start, the clear improvements in their style of play, and of course, the All-NBA level production we’re seeing from Jayson Tatum. He’s showing up, and that’s a huge factor in any championship push. This team is finding ways to win, and they’re doing it in a way that suggests this isn’t just a fluke.

They’ve got the league’s attention right now. Can Boston maintain this incredible form and keep proving everyone wrong? It’s going to be a fun season watching them try to replicate that 2024 magic.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.