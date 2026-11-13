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Elina Svitolina just snatched the final semifinal spot at the WTA Finals, sending the tournament’s highest-ranked player, Aryna Sabalenka, packing after a wild 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 showdown. This wasn’t just any match, this was a winner-take-all clash for a shot at Saturday’s semifinals, and Svitolina absolutely showed up with what the source called “unlimited resolve.”

Svitolina’s Gutsy Stand Against the Top Seed

Man, Friday afternoon’s clash at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden was absolutely everything, no doubt about it. Svitolina and Sabalenka, duking it out for that last slot in Saturday’s semis, with Linda Noskova waiting for the winner. And listen, Svitolina, the No. 6 seed who actually *won* this tournament back in 2018, came out swinging with that incredible resolve. After falling behind 2-0 early in the first set, she just went on a tear, winning six of the next seven games to lock it up 6-3. You could just feel the frustration building on Sabalenka’s side, even if she is the highest-ranked player in the whole field.

The Third Set That Broke Sabalenka’s Spirit

But hey, you don’t get to be the highest-ranked player without some serious fight. Sabalenka, who actually won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells back in March, found her groove in the second set, taking it comfortably, 6-3. And then, man, she *broke* Svitolina to start the third! You could hear her roar and see the fist pump for the former World No. 1, like, “I’m still here!” But Svitolina? “Undaunted,” the report says. She broke right back, evening things up and putting the pressure right back on Sabalenka. From there, it was a clinic. Svitolina held serve, then broke Sabalenka again to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Sabalenka was talking to herself, hitting her racket on the court, looking up at the sky… the body language told you everything. Svitolina, “cool and calm,” just closed it out. What a gutsy 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over a player who has, let’s be real, flummoxed her over the years. This win is another huge moment in a stellar on-court year for Svitolina, who has already won twice at Auckland and Rome, moving her back into the top 10.

And let’s not forget what Svitolina is playing through. It’s been a tumultuous time off the court with a public divorce and the ongoing war in her home country. So to see her staring skyward after that final point, with the “biggest smile she’s worn in months”? Man, that’s just pure heart. This win pushes her into the semifinals with Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, and Linda Noskova. Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, and Marta Kostyuk are all out. Oh, and the layers to this match? Yeah, because Svitolina is Ukrainian and Sabalenka is Belarusian, there’s no handshake, no joint pre-match photo. It’s just the reality of the world we’re in, even on the tennis court.

So, what’s next? Svitolina is already lined up for Saturday’s semifinals to face Linda Noskova. Pegula and Andreeva will battle it out in the other match. Can Svitolina keep that “unlimited resolve” going and make another run for the WTA Finals title? You know we’ll be watching every swing!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.