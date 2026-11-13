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Flyers prospect Brek Liske, a defenseman who’s been absolutely lighting up the Everett Silvertips, just dropped a commitment that’s got everyone buzzing. He’s officially locked in to play for the Wisconsin Badgers starting with the 2027-28 season. Yeah, you read that right, we’re talking about a future that’s already looking bright for the kid who’s tearing it up right in our backyard.

The Silvertips Star Is On Fire

This season, Liske has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Silvertips. Through 18 games, the 2026 second-round pick of Philadelphia (53rd overall) is leading the entire club in both points and assists. We’re talking three goals and a killer 11 assists, adding up to 14 points total. That’s a “bang” of a start, and if he keeps this pace, he’s gonna blow past his previous season high of 24 points from last year in no time.

It’s not just this season, either. The guy was a beast in the 2026-27 WHL playoffs, racking up 17 points in 18 games for Everett. And get this: he was paired up with another Flyers prospect, defenseman Luke Vlooswyk, a 2025 fifth-round pick. Apparently, those two found some serious synergy out there. For the Silvertips faithful, the team is currently holding down fourth in the US Division of the WHL, tied with Tri-City and Portland with 17 points, just 10 points behind division leader Spokane. This kid’s play is a huge reason they’re even in that mix.

Wisconsin’s Gain, Everyone Else’s Problem

Liske making the jump to NCAA hockey at Wisconsin is a big deal, and it’s a smart move. He’s going to join a long line of recent Flyers draft picks who have gone the collegiate route to develop their game. The Badgers are no joke, either. Their 2026-27 roster alone features nine different NHL prospects, including blueliners like Ottawa’s Logan Hensler, Buffalo’s Luke Osburn, Detroit’s Jack Phelan, and even the Islanders’ draft pick and Badger captain, Zach Schulz.

This move gives the 18-year-old (he turns 19 in January) a crucial chance to grow into his body, add some weight, and start playing against older, stronger competition before potentially going pro. He already got a taste of the big leagues during the Flyers’ development camp and rookie camp over the summer. Liske even scored a goal in a two-game rookie series against the New York Rangers’ rookie squad back in September. The confidence this kid has is through the roof, and he’s only going to get better.

What a night, right? While our local boy Brek Liske is absolutely flying up north in Everett, we gotta pull ourselves up by our bootstraps here in the Emerald City. The Seattle Kraken fell hard to the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1. Tough loss, but hey, we always bounce back. For Liske, keep an eye on those Silvertips games, because this kid is just getting started. It’s going to be wild to see how he continues to dominate the WHL before heading to Madison in a couple of years.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Broad Street Hockey.