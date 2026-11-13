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Seattle is rolling into Las Vegas as 6.5-point road favorites for their first-ever regular season game in Sin City, and Fernando Mendoza is making his starting debut under center for the Seahawks. That line jumped a full three points, showing the league is taking notice of this Week 10 matchup in a big way.

Our Hawks Hit Vegas as Road Favorites

This isn’t just any road game, folks. Our Emerald City squad is heading to Las Vegas for the first time ever in the regular season. The 12s are fired up, and it’s even more exciting with Mendoza stepping into the starting role. Think about it: a debut in the bright lights of Vegas! The computer model over at SportsLine has crunched the numbers 10,000 times for every single NFL game this week, and they’re backing the Seahawks with that 6.5-point spread. It’s an early test for Mendoza and a massive moment for the team as they make history in Sin City.

Around the League’s Week 10 Wildness

Beyond our Hawks, Week 10 is absolutely packed with divisional slugfests, which means razor-thin spreads across the board. We’re talking half of the 14 games are within the division! Kirk Cousins is back with the Vikings, expected to start against the Packers, with Minnesota getting 3 points. Then you’ve got the Panthers at the Saints (-2.5) and Steelers at the Bengals (-3.5). Plus, the Patriots and Lions (-2.5) are wrapping up the overseas games this season, battling it out in Munich, Germany. And if you’re looking for fireworks, the Cowboys and 49ers game has the highest over/under of the entire season so far at a whopping 55.5 points!

The Computer Model’s Lock of the Week

While we’re all focused on our Seahawks, the SportsLine model also highlighted another game you should be watching: the Bills (-7.5, 50.5) covering against the Jets. This model is no joke, already up over $5,000 for $100 players since it started, riding a 62-52 run on top-rated NFL picks since 2024. For the Bills, it’s a no-brainer. They’ve covered against the Jets 100% of the time in their last five meetings, winning all five by an average of 20.4 points. Even with the Jets coming off a Monday game, rest advantage hasn’t helped them historically; they’re 3-7-1 against the spread since 2023 with extra rest, which is the third-worst record in the NFL. With Buffalo bringing in Amani Hooker, the league’s interceptions leader, the model expects the Bills to win by double digits, with the over hitting in 59% of simulations.

Our Hawks kicking off in Vegas with a new starter and a strong road favorite line? That’s what we call a must-watch game. We can’t wait to see Mendoza make his debut and our team try to handle business in the desert. Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.