Nba logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Sports teams across the United States are in serious trouble tonight after a nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA on Friday afternoon effectively grounded all air travel. This isn’t just a slight delay, folks. We’re talking about a full stop that’s thrown a wrench into travel plans for multiple leagues right in the middle of their seasons.

A Communication Breakdown

The FAA put this nationwide ground stop into effect on Friday, and it hit fast. Flights across the country were grounded starting around 4 p.m. ET. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy weighed in, stating the cause was a “communication issue” that directly impacted air traffic controllers. Think about that for a second: a core communication problem taking down air travel for an entire nation. What a mess for everyone trying to get anywhere, especially our teams.

CFB’s Saturday Scramble

College football is looking like it’s going to be a wild weekend for some programs, and not in a good way. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Pete Thamel reported that as of the ground stop, at least a dozen Group of 6 teams had yet to even leave for their Saturday games. Can you imagine that pressure? We’re talking about marquee matchups here, with teams like No. 8 Tennessee, No. 6 Texas, and No. 2 Utah all potentially feeling the squeeze. How are they supposed to prepare when they can’t even get to the game?

NBA and NHL Hit Too

It’s not just college ball getting hammered. The pros are definitely feeling it. The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that five NBA teams were scheduled to fly out on Friday. One specific example? The Brooklyn Nets were sitting in New Orleans, ready to head to Memphis, but they couldn’t take off before the ground stop hit. Talk about being stuck. Over in the NHL, Rich Hammond, also from The Athletic, confirmed the San Jose Sharks were set to travel to Salt Lake City on Friday, but the status of their flight is completely up in the air right now.

This whole situation is still unfolding, so keep an eye out for updates as we get them.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.