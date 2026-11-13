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The Boston Celtics are sitting at a scorching 10-2 after 12 games, absolutely owning the top spot in the Eastern Conference. And get this: Joe Mazzulla’s squad just ripped through a four-game road trip, coming home 4-0. That’s the kind of early statement that puts the entire league on notice, especially after a summer shake-up.

Tatum’s Deep Ball Coming Alive

That undefeated road swing included back-to-back grinders against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors. Talk about testing your mettle! Jayson Tatum, after a rough start this campaign, has begun to find his shooting touch from deep. It’s still early in the new NBA season, yeah, but you can’t deny how fast this team hit the ground running, particularly after Jaylen Brown’s departure over the summer. They’ve found a way to gel incredibly fast.

White’s Resurgence and Podcast Buzz

And it’s not just Tatum heating up. Derrick White, who struggled last season in 2025-26, is showing serious signs of a bounce-back. Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance on their ‘How ‘Bout Them Celtics?’ podcast were all over this, especially Tatum’s game-changing performance in Toronto on Wednesday, August 11, and White’s turnaround. These guys know their stuff, and if they’re hyping it up, you know it’s real.

Look, it’s a long season, and more tough challenges are definitely ahead. But the Celtics are putting the Eastern Conference on notice early. This kind of road dominance, with guys like Tatum and White stepping up? That’s the blueprint. The rest of the league better be watching what’s brewing in Boston.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.