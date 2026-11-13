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The Boston Celtics just pulled off a perfect 4-0 road trip, including a seriously impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and it’s all thanks to them finally shaking off a problem that’s haunted them for years. This isn’t the same old Celtics squad.

The Old Playbook Is Officially Shredded

Remember those nights? Under Brad Stevens, then Ime Udoka, and even in earlier Joe Mazzulla teams, it felt like the Celtics had one move: chuck threes. Even when those perimeter shots were clanking off the rim, they’d just double down, trying to shoot their way out of a slump. And yeah, it usually ended up hurting them. It was frustrating to watch, making them so vulnerable to whether the ball decided to drop or not. They were totally beholden to the whims of shot variance, and it cost them games.

Mazzulla’s Celtics Found The Cheat Code

But this season, the 2026-27 squad is straight-up different. Boston is showcasing a truly varied offense, and it’s making them a nightmare to play against. Mazzulla’s team is adjusting on the fly, finding different ways to stack up wins even when the three-ball isn’t falling. Celtics fans have been screaming for this kind of versatility for years, and it looks like it’s finally here. The ‘First To The Floor’ podcast even broke down exactly how they’re winning with this new, versatile approach and why it’s going to be so crucial for them moving forward. This isn’t just a hot streak, it’s a fundamental shift.

This newfound offensive flexibility means they are tougher to beat, period. What it means for them going forward is huge. If they can keep this level of adaptability up, this season could be something special.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.