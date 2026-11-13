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JJ Redick and his coaching staff just unveiled a 21-page “audit” to the Los Angeles Lakers squad, laying out the cold, hard statistics that completely back up their identity after an absolutely scorching 11-2 start to the season. This wasn’t some casual chat, folks. Redick went over every single detail with his team on Friday, just days before they tip off against the Suns.

The Brutal Truth: What This Audit Really Means

This isn’t just about winning games, it’s about *how* they’re winning them. Redick made it crystal clear. He filtered through all their offensive data, defining their offensive pillars as “Organized, unselfish, advantage-based.” Can you dig that? Everyone on the same page, moving the ball, exploiting matchups. That’s the dream, right?

But then he hit them with the defense, and this is where it gets spicy. Their defensive identities? “Organized, physical as f–k, and relentless.” Yep, you read that right. “Physical as f–k.” That’s the kind of language that tells you everything about the grit and grind this team is bringing. Redick isn’t just saying it, he’s got 21 pages of stats to prove it. He even added, “We’ve done that for the last two and a half seasons. Everything that we present to the team lines up with who we’re trying to be.” Talk about consistency. They’re not just playing good, they’re playing *their* brand of good, and they’ve got the numbers to back it up.

Seven Straight Wins and a Home Stretch Ahead

The Lakers are riding high, fresh off a three-day break after their Wednesday victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. That win? It wasn’t just another W, it marked their seventh straight! This team is absolutely on fire right now.

Next up, they head to Phoenix to take on the 5-6 Suns this Sunday. After that, get ready for a four-game homestand that could be huge for solidifying their identity even further. They’re facing some struggling teams: the 4-8 Charlotte Hornets, the one-win Utah Jazz, and the one-win Sacramento Kings. Redick is definitely looking to use this home stretch to fine-tune everything before a massive matchup later this month against the San Antonio Spurs. That Spurs game? It’s not just another game; it could easily be a straight-up battle for the top spot in the West. You do not want to miss that.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.