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The 2026 Oklahoma high school football playoffs just blasted off, and Friday night is bringing some serious heat right from the jump. The first round of the OSSAA postseason is officially underway across the state, and if you’re not paying attention to Class 5A, you’re absolutely missing out.

Class 5A Is Bringing the Undefeated Drama

Listen up, because Class 5A is where the real action is kicking off. We’ve got undefeated Carl Albert hosting Shawnee in what’s going to be a huge game. Carl Albert’s perfect season is on the line, no joke. That’s some high-stakes football right there. And that’s not all for Class 5A either. We’ve also got McGuinness going head-to-head with Coweta. These are two monster matchups right out of the gate, making the first round electric.

The Playoff Brackets Are Stacked

While Class 5A is throwing haymakers, don’t forget the rest of the playoff picture. The big dogs in Class 6A are on a bye for this first round, taking a breather before they jump into the fray. But the OSSAA playoffs are running deep, with championship predictions and playoff previews already dropped for every single class. We’re talking 6A-I, 6A-II, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A-I, 2A-II, A-I, A-II, B-I, B-II, and even Class C. This isn’t just a few games, it’s the whole state getting ready for a massive playoff brawl.

Keep your eyes peeled for those live updates from these first-round playoff games. This is just the beginning of the journey to the championship, and if this first round is any indication, we’re in for a wild ride. Don’t miss a second of the playoff action!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.