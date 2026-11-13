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Kirk Cousins is officially back under center for the Minnesota Vikings, and honestly, get ready because the next few months are gonna be unlike any other. General Manager Nolan Teasley pulled the trigger, dropping a 3rd-round pick to bring Cousins back. After what can only be described as an embarrassing, mind-boggling, and inept offensive showing on Monday Night Football that threatened a full-on locker room mutiny and their entire season’s implosion, the Vikings’ ship has been steered into what the team hopes are calmer waters. Will it stay that way when the calendar flips to January? That’s the million-dollar question. This whole situation feels wild, with only Sam Bradford’s arrival in 2016 and Randy Moss’s return in 2010 offering any kind of comparison, and let’s be real, neither of those stories ended with a fairytale.

Cousins Was Quietly Balling Out in Vegas

Okay, so let’s talk about what Cousins was doing with the Raiders, because it’s a huge piece of this puzzle. Through nine games as their starter, even with offensive weapons no one would mistake for the ’99 Rams, Cousins was on pace for 38 touchdown passes. Think about that: that’s *more* than he threw with the Vikings in both 2021 and 2022 after the NFL moved to the 17-game season. He was just shy of his 2022 passing yardage total of 4,547. We all know a torn Achilles in a quarterback’s plant leg is one of the nastiest non-throwing-arm injuries you can get, often taking more than one season to really look like yourself again. That explains a lot of what’s happening with Daniel Jones in Indy right now, and it might just explain the inconsistency Cousins showed during his stint with the Atlanta Falcons, not necessarily his age. He was a pleasant surprise that no one saw coming before the season, ranking 2nd in passing touchdowns, 5th in yards, and 9th in EPA per dropback across the league. He just needed to be good, and he was.

Vikings Defense Is Legit, But What About the Offense?

Here’s where it gets interesting, because while Cousins was putting up numbers for the Raiders, that team was 4-5. Why? Their defense was flat-out last in the league in points allowed (29.8) and yards allowed (385.4). Sound familiar? The source article even called them basically the 2020-21 Vikings! But here’s the kicker for Minnesota fans: under Brian Flores, the *Vikings* defense is 1st in points allowed and 2nd in yards allowed right now. That’s a lockdown unit! Combine that with Cousins throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, and suddenly the NFC looks wide open. The original article boldly states that with Cousins back and Flores’ defense leading the way, there isn’t a team in the NFC the Vikings can’t beat.

So, here we are, at the start of what promises to be an unpredictable few months. The Vikings have made their move, but whether this bet pays off by January is anyone’s guess. It’s gonna be a wild ride to watch, and we’re all looking forward to seeing how this unfolds.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Daily Norseman.